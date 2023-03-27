UrduPoint.com

Women's Employment Rate In Türkiye Hits Record In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Women employment rate in Türkiye reached an all-time high of 30.4% last year.

The figure increased from 28% in 2021, according to data compiled by Anadolu. This was a recovery from the six-year low of 26.

2% in 2020, amid the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, about 9.9 million women were jobless in the country in 2022, up from 9 million in 2021.

The unemployment rate was 8.9% for men and 13.4% for women last year.

