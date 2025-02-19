Women’s Industrial Exhibition Showcases Entrepreneurial Talent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The third edition of the two-day industrial exhibition, 'We-Exhibit 2025', was inaugurated on Wednesday, highlighting women’s entrepreneurial talent from across Pakistan.
Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman highlighted the chamber’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering a business-friendly environment. She noted that women from various regions had gathered to showcase their products, helping them gain exposure and enhance their future prospects.
Dr. Mariam highlighted that 'We-Exhibit 2025' served as a platform to inspire new female entrepreneurs, offering them a chance to exhibit their products and gain real-world experience in customer interaction, sales, and marketing. She also underscored the importance of such events in preparing women for international trade fairs.
The exhibition features around 160 stalls, including gold and silver category booths, displaying a diverse range of products such as cutlery, handicrafts, footwear, leather goods, jewellery, furniture, embroidery, gym wear, and sportswear. Participants from cities like Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, and Multan have joined the event.
Dr. Mariam expressed gratitude to the business community, including Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq, for their support in providing subsidized stalls to encourage new businesswomen.
The event was attended by key figures from the business community, including Additional Director Postal Rizwan Javed Hashmi, business leader Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, SVP WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, VP WCCIS Rubina Naveed, and SVP SCCI Wasim Shahbaz Lodhi.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
More Stories From Business
-
Women’s industrial exhibition showcases entrepreneurial talent6 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April6 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
SECP enhances business facilitation multilingual guides26 minutes ago
-
Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan, implementation road-map1 hour ago
-
Senate body examines Uraan Pakistan plan, implementation road-map1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Gold up by Rs.3,800 per tola to reach record level of Rs.308,0002 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 24.85% to $188.091 mln in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Global Fintech investments in 2024 down to 7-year low4 hours ago
-
China Focus: China's property market continues to warm as trading, sentiment improve4 hours ago
-
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan visit AirSial head office4 hours ago