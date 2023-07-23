Open Menu

Women's Role In Global Economy Highlighted

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Rice Research and Development board Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday said women empowerment is of immense significance in the global economy including Pakistan.

He said as it has far-reaching implications on various aspects of economic growth, development, and sustainability.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms Maheen Kashif, recipient of best CEO award he said when women are empowered and given equal opportunities, it can lead to several positive outcomes that benefit not only women themselves but also society and the overall economy.

He said gender equality and women's empowerment are strongly associated with increased economic growth and productivity.

He said when women are given access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, they can contribute effectively to the labor force, driving innovation and entrepreneurship, and increasing the overall output and productivity of a country.

Empowering women in the workplace and promoting gender diversity fosters a more inclusive and creative work environment, he said adding that diverse teams are more likely to generate innovative solutions and adapt to changing market demands, leading to enhanced business performance and competitiveness He said by empowering women, societies tap into a previously underutilized talent pool while education and skill development programs targeting women can help unlock their potential and expertise, contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce.

Shahzad Ali Malik said women empowerment is not just a moral imperative but also an economic necessity. Embracing gender equality and creating an enabling environment for women to participate fully in the economy can lead to numerous positive outcomes, driving economic growth, reducing poverty, and promoting sustainable development on a global scale.

