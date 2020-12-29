UrduPoint.com
Wood, Cork Imports Reduced By 7.98%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:52 PM

Wood, Cork imports reduced by 7.98%

The Wood and Cork imports during first five months of current fiscal year 2019 reduced by 7.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Wood and Cork imports during first five months of current fiscal year 2019 reduced by 7.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Wood and Cork imports came down from US $46,494 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 42,783 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, this year, imports of Paper and Paper board and Manufacturing thereof reduced by 7.

02 percent, worth US $ 158,903 thousand as compared the imports valuing US $ 170,907 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, all other items' imports decreased by 10.36 percent, worth US $ 1,400,794 thousand as compared the imports of valuing US $ 1,562,675 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Fertilizer Manufactured imports also came down by 35.44 %, valuing US $ 269,334 thousand imported as compared the imports worth US $ 417,168 thousand of same period of last year.

