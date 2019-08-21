UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work At Finnish Section Of Nord Stream-2 Project Completed - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:09 PM

Work at Finnish Section of Nord Stream-2 Project Completed - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the work at the Finnish section of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project had been completed and thanked Finland for its pragmatic approach to the project

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the work at the Finnish section of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project had been completed and thanked Finland for its pragmatic approach to the project.

The laying of the Nord Stream-2 through the exclusive economic zone of Finland began in September 2018.

"I can inform you that work has been completed at the Finnish section, in Finland's exclusive economic zone," Putin said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Nord Vladimir Putin Finland September Gas 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited closes at 4,0 ..

58 seconds ago

Modi pursuing Hindutva philosophy: speakers

1 minute ago

Moscow Expects From New EU Leadership Positive Att ..

1 minute ago

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

1 hour ago

Bids receive for construction of Diamer Basha Dam

1 minute ago

Zulfiqar triumphs in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour Champion ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.