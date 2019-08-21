Work At Finnish Section Of Nord Stream-2 Project Completed - Putin
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:09 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the work at the Finnish section of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project had been completed and thanked Finland for its pragmatic approach to the project
The laying of the Nord Stream-2 through the exclusive economic zone of Finland began in September 2018.
"I can inform you that work has been completed at the Finnish section, in Finland's exclusive economic zone," Putin said after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.