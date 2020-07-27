Work at Thar coal block-I accelerated despite COVID: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that Shanghai Electric has accelerated pace of work at Thar Block-1 both in Mining and 1320 MW power plant despite COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday that Shanghai Electric has accelerated pace of work at Thar Block-1 both in Mining and 1320 MW power plant despite COVID-19 pandemic.

In his tweet, Bajwa who is also head of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority said that 20 percent of mining work at Thar coal block-I had been completed.

Simultaneously he said work on power plant at the site was also going on where 15 percent work was completed.

He also asked the people interested to work at the site to apply for the jobs for the project.

Details of the jobs can be found at http://www.facebook.com/sinosindh.

Thar clock-I is the largest open pit coal mine in Pakistan which will bring more than 2000 new job opportunities.