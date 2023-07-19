Open Menu

Work In Progress On Construction Of Expo Center

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Work in progress on construction of expo center

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that positive progress is being made on the project of establishing an Expo Center in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that positive progress is being made on the project of establishing an Expo Center in Islamabad.

An MoU will be signed between Gulberg Green and Islamabad Chamber soon, he said adding that Gulberg Green has made exemplary progress in a short period of time.

The society has provided quality residential and commercial space to the citizens at low cost,� he expressed these views while addressing the Estate Agents Association swearing-in ceremony at Gulberg Green.

He said that Gulbarg Green is one of the most prominent housing projects in Islamabad which has established itself as a landmark of the city based on its excellent location, development works, and facilities.

This society has the most commercial buildings which shows the confidence of the investors. He said that all the big brands of Pakistan are coming here. It is the best opportunity for other investors to invest here.

He said that every person associated with it has a hand in the ideal development of this society.

President Islamabad Chamber congratulated the Estate Agents Association on this occasion and assured full cooperation from the Chamber. He said that Islamabad Chamber and Gulberg Green are working on the Expo Center project, which has made great positive progress. Soon the MoU will be signed between the two organizations.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Faad Waheed said that estate agents play a fundamental role in the development and reputation of any society.

Estate Agents Association in Gulberg Green Islamabad has not only rendered excellent services to its members but also its services are valuable for the development of the society.

Vice President Engineer Azhar Islam said that Gulberg Green has provided the best solution to the residential problem in Islamabad, and also the role of this society is prominent in promoting business.

State Agents Association President� Najeeb Elahi, Secretary General Naveed Malik, Patron-in-Chief Major (R) Riyaz and Raja Waheed also addressed the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Progress Gulberg Chamber Commerce All From Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

5 seconds ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

7 seconds ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

17 minutes ago
 TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

TDRA launches 9th edition of its Virtual Camp

17 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR inaugurates tax office at Murree

Chairman FBR inaugurates tax office at Murree

8 seconds ago
 Heavy rain may cause urban flooding; trigger lands ..

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding; trigger landslides:PMD

9 seconds ago
Policy being devised for early disposal of cases i ..

Policy being devised for early disposal of cases in courts: CJ IHC

11 seconds ago
 PFA stops production of oil mill violating food st ..

PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

15 minutes ago
 Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democra ..

Senator Gillani emphasizes significance of democracy, human rights & rule of law ..

15 minutes ago
 62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cop ..

62 Imam Bargahs declared most sensitive, 15000 cops to perform security duties i ..

15 minutes ago
 3 killed over old enmity in Attock

3 killed over old enmity in Attock

15 minutes ago
 US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine ..

US Cardiologists Operate on 15 Children in Ukraine - Team Leader

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business