Work in progress on construction of Expo Center, President ICCI

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 10:55 PM

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that positive progress was being made on the project of establishing an Expo Center in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that positive progress was being made on the project of establishing an Expo Center in Islamabad.

An MoU will be signed between Gulberg Green and Islamabad Chamber soon. Gulberg Green has made exemplary progress in a short period of time, Said a press release issued here.

The society has provided quality residential and commercial space to the citizens at low cost. He expressed these views yesterday while addressing the Estate Agents Association swearing-in ceremony at Gulberg Green Islamabad.

He said that Gulbarg Green is one of the most prominent housing projects in Islamabad which has established itself as a landmark of the city based on its excellent location, development works, and facilities.

This society has the most commercial buildings which shows the confidence of the investors.

He said that all the big brands of Pakistan are coming here. It is the best opportunity for other investors to invest here.

He said that every person associated with it has a hand in the ideal development of this society.

President Islamabad Chamber congratulated the Estate Agents Association on this occasion and assured full cooperation from the Chamber.

He said that Islamabad Chamber and Gulberg Green are working on the Expo Center project, which has made great positive progress. Soon the MoU will be signed between the two organizations.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Chamber Faad Waheed said that estate agents play a fundamental role in the development and reputation of any society.

Estate Agents Association in Gulberg Green Islamabad has not only rendered excellent services to its members but also its services are valuable for the development of the society.

Vice President Engineer Azhar Islam said that Gulberg Green has provided the best solution to the residential problem in Islamabad, snd also the role of this society is prominent in promoting business.

State Agents Association president Najeeb Elahi, Secretary General Naveed Malik, Patron-in-Chief Major (Rtd) Riyaz and Raja Waheed also addressed the ceremony.

