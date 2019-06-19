UrduPoint.com
Work Of Oil Companies In Southern Iraq Unaffected By Rocket Attack In Area - Oil Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

Work of Oil Companies in Southern Iraq Unaffected by Rocket Attack in Area - Oil Ministry

The rocket attack near the Iraqi southern city of Basrah did not affect the operations at the oil companies and fields located in the area, Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The rocket attack near the Iraqi southern city of Basrah did not affect the operations at the oil companies and fields located in the area, Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Iraqi military reported earlier in the day that a rocket had struck near Basrah, where infrastructure belonging to US oil giant ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni group is located.

According to Jihad, the rocket fell near the tent camp of the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) at around 3:30 a.

m. local time (00:30 GMT). Three people reportedly were injured.

"The working area of [oil companies and fields] is not limited to a small strip, it stretches for thousands of kilometers, so this incident did not affect the work of either IDC or other fields," the official said.

In a press release released on Wednesday, the Iraqi Armed Forces promised to take "deterrent steps" against those behind the attack.

