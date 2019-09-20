Work on CPEC projects accelerated during PTI government: Planning Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) projects had accelerated after the incumbent government came into power.

He was talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here.

Bakhtyar said ongoing phase of CPEC would bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people, noting that the bilateral framework agreement has now entered into the second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and industrial cooperation.

The minister said CPEC offered enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty.

He discussed also future projects which would be included under CPEC including petroleum and petrochemical plant, dams, refinery and gas pipeline.

During the meeting, various matters related to CPEC projects and holding of the next Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) which would be held in Islamabad in November came under discussion.

The Chinese ambassador Yao Jing expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects and hoped that bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries will further strengthen in future.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.