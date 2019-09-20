UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On CPEC Projects Accelerated During PTI Government: Planning Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:41 PM

Work on CPEC projects accelerated during PTI government: Planning Minister

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects had accelerated after the incumbent government came into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Friday said the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects had accelerated after the incumbent government came into power.

He was talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing who called on him here.

Bakhtyar said ongoing phase of CPEC would bring about socioeconomic benefits for the welfare of the people, noting that the bilateral framework agreement has now entered into the second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and industrial cooperation.

The minister said CPEC offered enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty.

He discussed also future projects which would be included under CPEC including petroleum and petrochemical plant, dams, refinery and gas pipeline.

During the meeting, various matters related to CPEC projects and holding of the next Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) which would be held in Islamabad in November came under discussion.

The Chinese ambassador Yao Jing expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects and hoped that bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries will further strengthen in future.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad China Agriculture CPEC Progress November Gas Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.