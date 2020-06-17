UrduPoint.com
Work On CPEC Projects Recently Gains Momentum : Asim Bajwa

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:32 PM

Work on CPEC projects recently gains momentum : Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been increased during recent days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been increased during recent days.

In a tweet, rejecting the false impression about slowing down of the mega project, he said "some detractors are giving false impression of CPEC being slowed. Not only pace of work on the projects under CPEC picked up recently, ground work of CPEC phase-II had also started recently".

Asim Bajwa who also heads CPEC project informed that the mega US$ 7.2 billion railway up-gradation project of mainline (ML-1) was also going to be launched soon besides two hydel power projects with an investment of $3.5 billion.

The advisor said work on number of other projects such as Special Economic Zones and those belonging to agriculture sector would also be materialized soon.

In fact, he said, the scope of work on CPEC had enhanced instead of going down.

