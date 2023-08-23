Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development urges relevant departments to work in close coordination to continue the work on all projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed has vowed to further accelerate work on CPEC projects in the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress made in the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He stressed on effective oversight mechanism in implementation process of CPEC projects to harness its full potential.