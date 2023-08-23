Open Menu

Work On CPEC Projects Will Be Further Accelerated: Sami Saeed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 11:32 AM

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

The Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development urges relevant departments to work in close coordination to continue the work on all projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed has vowed to further accelerate work on CPEC projects in the country.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress made in the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Minister urged relevant departments to work in close coordination to continue the work on all projects.

He stressed on effective oversight mechanism in implementation process of CPEC projects to harness its full potential.

