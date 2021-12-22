UrduPoint.com

Work On CPEC Western Route In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Work on Western alignment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is in full swing as the incumbent government has initiated 11 new road projects under the CPEC.

Two new projects worth of Rs 314 billion were also added to the CPEC in the 10th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC, according to official sources in the CPEC Authority.

Out of the new projects, PC-I of Dir-Chakdara Motorawy (29 km) has been approved and it would be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 38 billion.

Similarly the 360 km Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway has also been included in the CPEC which is expected to be completed within four years at a cost of Rs 276 billion.

The sources said among the projects initiated by the current government included the 331 kilometer Zhob-Quetta road which is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 63 billion. PC-I of the project has already been approved and the funds have also been allocated in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The PC-I of another project Quetta-Khuzdar road has also been approved which is 330 kilometer long and is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 81 billion.

Similarly, work on the linked roads of the Western Route is also under process. The PC-I of 146 kms Hoshab-Awaran road has also been approved which is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs 38 billion. The projects is included in the PSDP and contractor has also been mobilized for the project.

The PC-1 of the 168 kms Awaran-Khuzdar road project has also been approved which would be completed at a cost of Rs 32 billion. Funds for this project has also been allocated in PSDP 2021-22.

Likewise, the PC-I of the 103 kms Nokundi-Mashkhel road has also been approved for which the funds have been allocated under PSDP 2021-22.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 77 billion.

The work on 228 kms Panjgur-Awaran and 82 km Jhalo Jao-Bela road has also been started and funds have also been allocated for the project.

The government has also initiated the 460 km Karachi-Khuzdar road project which would be completed under Public Private Partnership.

