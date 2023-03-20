Work on Gas Hub in Turkey Difficult, It Cannot be Implemented Without Delays - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The work on creating a gas hub in Turkey is difficult, and the project cannot be implemented without delays or technical issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, it is clear that this is a rather complicated work, a rather complex project, which, of course, cannot be implemented without some delays in time, without some technical or other problems.

Such situations are inevitable in relation to the Turkish hub. We will follow, we will continue to work and cooperate with Turkish partners," Peskov told reporters.