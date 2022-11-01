Work on Gas Hub in Turkey Intensified, Roadmap Will Be Determined by End of Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Work on the gas hub in Turkey has intensified at Moscow's suggestion, and the road map will be determined before the end of the year, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ides that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Anakara has intensified its plan of becoming an international natural gas trading hub after Moscow's proposal to create a hub in Turkey for the supply of Russian gas to foreign markets. Ankara plans to work out a roadmap for the implementation of the project by the end of this year, according to the news agency.