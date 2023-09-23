Open Menu

Work On Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Initiated: Muhammad Ali

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 11:51 AM

Work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline initiated: Muhammad Ali

The caretaker minister for energy, power and petroleum says the government will try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali says work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline has been initiated.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said the government will try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

The Minister clarified that the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates after procuring it at higher rates. He said twenty per cent natural gas has decreased as compared to last year, urging people to use the natural fuel wisely.

Responding to a query about Russian oil, the Energy Minister said only one cargo had been imported on trial basis, but the problem was to refine it.

He said the government is working on importing more Russian oil and resolving the refinery issues to provide relief to the people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Russia Oil Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Gas Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exc ..

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exchange between local authoritie ..

11 hours ago
 Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transfo ..

Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country&#039;s food, agr ..

11 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is ac ..

UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is accelerating clean molecule crea ..

11 hours ago
 UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business for ..

UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business forum in Yerevan

12 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries ..

Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries and Production. Dr. Gohar Eja ..

12 hours ago
 Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

12 hours ago
 DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension iss ..

DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

12 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar h ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hails Pashtoon nation on Pashto ..

12 hours ago
 PM underlines need to counter all terrorists inclu ..

PM underlines need to counter all terrorists including fascist Hindutva-inspired ..

12 hours ago
 First terrorism case registered against power pilf ..

First terrorism case registered against power pilferers over attacking FESCO off ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business