Work on Pak-Iran gas pipeline initiated: Muhammad Ali

The caretaker minister for energy, power and petroleum says the government will try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali says work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline has been initiated.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said the government will try to manage gas load-shedding during the upcoming winter.

The Minister clarified that the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates after procuring it at higher rates. He said twenty per cent natural gas has decreased as compared to last year, urging people to use the natural fuel wisely.

Responding to a query about Russian oil, the Energy Minister said only one cargo had been imported on trial basis, but the problem was to refine it.

He said the government is working on importing more Russian oil and resolving the refinery issues to provide relief to the people.