Work on Thar Block 2 power plant in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said the work on the 330 MW Thar Block-2 MW power plant was in full swing.

Asim Bajwa, who is also CPEC Authority chairman, in a tweet, the work that was being executed by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO, was unaffected by COVID-19.

The project had brought an investment of US$500 million and created 805 local direct jobs, he aid, adding its financial close was done on January 31, 2020.\932