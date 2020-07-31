Work On Thar Block 2 Power Plant In Full Swing: Asim Bajwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Friday said the work on the 330 MW Thar Block-2 MW power plant was in full swing.
Asim Bajwa, who is also CPEC Authority chairman, in a tweet, the work that was being executed by Thar Energy Limited and HUBCO, was unaffected by COVID-19.
The project had brought an investment of US$500 million and created 805 local direct jobs, he aid, adding its financial close was done on January 31, 2020.\932