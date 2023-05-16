UrduPoint.com

Work On Two Main Roads To Be Completed By July

May 16, 2023

Work on two main roads to be completed by July

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi assured that the works on Airport- Sambrial road would be completed by June 20, 2023 and Wazirabad-Sialkot Road would be completed by July 25, 2023.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the development comes after a rigorous follow-up of SCCI with the Punjab government.

Malik said that the announcement of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab was the most pleasing news as the demand was pending for the last many years.

