Work Readiness Programme: Training Empowering Women For Employment Concludes

Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) CIRCLE Women Association has launched a transformative initiative - the Work Readiness Programme (WRP) - to bolster female participation in Pakistan's workforce.

This pioneering venture, in collaboration with Faysal Islami Bank, aims to equip young urban women from low-income backgrounds with the essential skills and confidence required to excel in the competitive job market of today.

The journey of the program's inaugural cohort commenced with a rigorous selection process,

The Faysal Khud Mukhtar internship programme was a collaborative initiative for 40 women and its 1st cohort of 25 females was conducted from March 25 to March 28. The final squad was picked out of 350 applicants who exhibited promise and potential. Representing a diverse spectrum of educational backgrounds, ranging from BA, BCom, BBA, Masters, to MPhil degrees, the selected participants got a for a four-day intensive training session and after that they will be offered two-month paid internship at the bank. Prior to the training programme, a family orientation session was conducted.

Under the leadership of Sadaffe Abid, CEO of CIRCLE, and the dedicated stewardship of Sadia Cheema, Program Manager at CIRCLE Women Association, the WRP gained momentum, fueled by an unwavering commitment to driving positive change in women's empowerment. Their tireless efforts ensured that the program was not merely a training exercise but a transformative experience that resonated with each participant, instilling confidence and igniting aspirations.

Sadaffe Abid said the training curriculum of the WRP was designed to address the multifaceted challenges encountered by women entering the workforce.

“With a comprehensive approach, the program touched crucial areas such as digital literacy, financial literacy, soft skills, communication skills, and professional grooming,” she said.

“Through a blend of interactive group activities, role-plays, and presentations, participants were immersed in a dynamic learning environment, fostering growth and development at every step.”

Habiba Sulman, Department Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Leadership & Learning at Faysal Islami Bank, discussed the bank's policies, procedures, work environment, dress code, and ethical practices provided participants with invaluable glimpses into the corporate world's intricacies, preparing them for the professional journey that lay ahead.

The paid internship programme will provide opportunities for young women across Pakistan. By equipping them with the requisite skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to secure meaningful employment, this initiative holds the potential to usher in a wave of change, transforming lives and communities for the better.

Sadaffe Abid said as the inaugural cohort of the CIRCLE Work Readiness Programme completes its training, the signs of women empowerment will be visible in future where women stand empowered, poised to seize opportunities and chart their paths to success.

“In the pursuit of gender equality and economic empowerment, the WRP stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

