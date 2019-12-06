Work to Lay Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Close to Completion - Putin

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is close to completion, its commissioning will double the potential supply of Russian gas along the Baltic route, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of German businesses Frida

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is close to completion, its commissioning will double the potential supply of Russian gas along the Baltic route, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of German businesses Friday.

"A record volume of Russian gas fuel was delivered to Germany last year - 55.5 billion cubic meters ... Now work to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the commissioning of which will double the volume of possible deliveries of Russian gas via the Baltic route, is nearing completion," Putin said.