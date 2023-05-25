UrduPoint.com

Workers At Europe's Biggest Coca-Cola Plant In UK To Strike For 2 Weeks In June - Unite

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023

Workers at Europe's Biggest Coca-Cola Plant in UK to Strike for 2 Weeks in June - Unite

Workers at Europe's largest Coca-Cola plant in the United Kingdom will strike for two weeks from June 8 over low pay amid the company's super profits, the UK's second largest union Unite said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Workers at Europe's largest Coca-Cola plant in the United Kingdom will strike for two weeks from June 8 over low pay amid the company's super profits, the UK's second largest union Unite said on Thursday.

"A series of strikes will hit supplies of Britain's favourite soft drinks this summer because the hugely profitable Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) won't pay workers a fair wage which matches inflation. The workers are planning 14 days of strikes between Thursday 8 June and Thursday 22 June," the union said in a statement.

Eighty-seven percent of the employees voted in favor of the strike because of the cuts to workers' pay and simultaneous reports of a 15 billion pound ($13 billion) profit for Coca-Cola's European arm, Unite added.

The strike could be called off if company officials agree to raise wages in line with inflation in the UK, the statement read.

The Wakefield plant in the UK produces 360,000 cans and 132,000 bottles of soda per hour. Its products include brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Dr Pepper, Monster and Schweppes.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by public servants in recent months as people express their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Railway, post office, airport and legal workers, among others, have taken part in the protests.

