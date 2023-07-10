Open Menu

Workers Remit $27.024 In FY 23

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Workers remit $27.024 in FY 23

The overseas workers' remittances during the fiscal year 2022-23 were recorded at US $27.024 billion, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ):The overseas workers' remittances during the fiscal year 2022-23 were recorded at US $27.024 billion, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, the overseas workers' remittances increased by 3.85 percent from $2.102 billion in May 2023 to $2.183 billion in June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the overseas workers' remittances recorded an inflow of US$ 2.183 billion in June 2023, posting a decrease of 21.72 percent as compared with the same month of the previous year's inflow of $ 2.789 billion.

During FY 2021-22, the workers' remittances were recorded at US $ 31.278 billion which show a decline of 13.06 percent as compared to the remittances of during the period under review.

According to the remittances' inflows during June 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($515.1 million), the United Arab Emirates ($334.7 million), the United Kingdom ($343 million) and the United States of America ($272.

3 million).

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $37.4 million, from Kuwait $70.5 million, from Qatar $76.9 million whereas $87.2 million were dispatched from Oman.

Similarly, the inflows from Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, and Belgium were recorded at $45.2 million, $39.4 million, $3.8 million, $46.6 million, $79.8 million, $29.7 million, $6.9 million, $7 million, $9.5 million and $9.7 million respectively.

Likewise, from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, and Japan, the workers dispatched $6.8 million, $9.9 million, $4.6 million, $46.4 million, $42.8 million, and $4.7 million respectively.

Remittances from South Africa during the month under review stood at $11.7 million while that from South Korea stood at $9.2 million. Similarly, $43.2 million were received from other countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia State Bank Of Pakistan Canada France Norway Kuwait Oman Qatar Germany Same Ireland Spain Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Belgium Japan South Africa South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sweden United Arab Emirates Malaysia Netherlands Greece Denmark May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industr ..

Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industry

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, divi ..

Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, diving in canals/river

2 minutes ago
 Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabb ..

Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison - Reports

2 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to expected floods areas

DC pays visit to expected floods areas

2 minutes ago
 Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chie ..

Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chief Justice

2 minutes ago
 Water level increases in Sutlej river after releas ..

Water level increases in Sutlej river after release by India

6 minutes ago
Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassura ..

Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years - Trudea ..

6 minutes ago
 Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Kh ..

Swiss Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Again ..

Trudeau Says Canada to 'Stand Very Strongly' Against Use of Cluster Ammunition

6 minutes ago
 Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulate ..

Fitch upgrades Pakistan to 'CCC', Dar congratulates Nation

16 minutes ago
 Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for dep ..

Utah University organizes workshop at NUST for department chairs of Pak varsitie ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business