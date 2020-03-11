UrduPoint.com
Workers' Remittances Increase 5.4% To $15.12 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):The Workers' Remittances increased by 5.4 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Tuesday.

The Workers' Remittances received during July�February (2019-20) amounted to US $ 15,126.5 million against the remittances of US $ 14,355.8 million received during July-February (2018-19), showing an increase of US $ 770.7 million or 5.4 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the remittances during February 2020 stood at US $ 1,824.3 million, showing an increase of US $ 242.6 million or 15.3 percent over remittance of US $ 1,581.

8 million received during corresponding month of last year, according to SBP press statement.

However, on month-on-month basis, the workers' remittances in February 2020 decreased by US $ 83 million or 4.4 percent when compared to the remittance of US $ 1,907.32 million received during previous month (January 2020).

During February 2020, larger amounts of workers' remittances were received from Saudi Arabia (US $ 421.96 million), UAE (US $ 387.1 million), USA (US $ 333.5 million) and UK (US $ 253.5 million) recording a decrease of 2.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 15.2 percent respectively as compared to January 2020.

