Workers’ Remittances Increase By 30.9% To $31.2 Bln In Jul-Apr
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM
The workers’ remittances increased by 30.9 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday
The remittances reached to US$ 31.2 billion during July-April 2024-25 as against the remittances of US$ 23.
9 billion received during July-April 2023-24.
On year-on-year basis, workers’ remittances during April 2025 recorded an inflow of US$ 3.2 billion, posting an increase of 13.1 percent as compared to same month of last year.
Remittances inflows during April 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($725.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($657.6 million), United Kingdom ($535.3 million) and United States of America ($302.4 million).
