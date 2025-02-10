Open Menu

Workers’ Remittances Increase By 31.7% To $20.8 Bln In Jul-Jan

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:54 PM

Workers’ remittances increase by 31.7% to $20.8 bln in Jul-Jan

The workers' remittances increased by 31.7 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The workers’ remittances increased by 31.7 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

The remittances reached to US$ 20.8 billion during July-January 2024-25 as against the remittances of US$ 15.

8 billion received during July-January 2023-24.

On year-on-year basis, workers’ remittances during January 2025 recorded an inflow of US$ 3.0 billion, posting an increase of 25.2 percent as compared to same month of last year.

Remittances inflows during January 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($728.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($621.7 million), United Kingdom ($443.6 million) and United States of America ($298.5 million).

