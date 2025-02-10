Workers’ Remittances Increase By 31.7% To $20.8 Bln In Jul-Jan
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:54 PM
The workers’ remittances increased by 31.7 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday
The remittances reached to US$ 20.8 billion during July-January 2024-25 as against the remittances of US$ 15.
8 billion received during July-January 2023-24.
On year-on-year basis, workers’ remittances during January 2025 recorded an inflow of US$ 3.0 billion, posting an increase of 25.2 percent as compared to same month of last year.
Remittances inflows during January 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($728.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($621.7 million), United Kingdom ($443.6 million) and United States of America ($298.5 million).
