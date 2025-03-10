Workers’ Remittances Increase To $24 Billion In 8 Months Of FY25
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:03 PM
The Workers’ remittances from overseas to Pakistan recorded as US$ 24 billion during the first 8 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 while monthly inflows in February increased to $ 3.12 billion
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Workers’ remittances from overseas to Pakistan recorded as US$ 24 billion during the first 8 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 while monthly inflows in February increased to $ 3.12 billion.
“Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 24.0 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 percent during Jul-Feb, FY25 compared to US$ 18.1 billion received during Jul-Feb, FY24,” the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Monday.
Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $ 3.119 billion during February, 2025, depicting an increase of 38.6% as compared to February 2024 and 3.8% growth against January 2025, it stated.
The inflow of workers’ remittances in February 2024 was recorded as $ 2.
25 billion while $ 3.003 billion were sent by overseas workers to Pakistan in January 2025, the SBP data showed.
Remittances’ inflows during February, 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and United States of America ($309.4 million).
The contribution of expatriates in remittances from other GCC countries during February 2025 recorded as $306.6 million, from European Union states $340.3 million, from Australia $67.8 million, Canada $56.4 million, South Africa $30.4 million, Malaysia $12.7 million, Norway $9.8 million, South Korea $9 million, and Japan $ 5 million, the report depicted.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY25
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG
More Stories From Business
-
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY252 minutes ago
-
KPRA reviews revenue collection progress1 hour ago
-
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent4 hours ago
-
International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic contribution: UAF V ..3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, Governor Punjab discuss economic development5 hours ago
-
Long-term economic Policies imperative for Prosperity: Nasir Qureshi5 hours ago
-
PSX loses 42 points2 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production5 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting insurance sector6 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.306,000 per tola6 hours ago
-
Complaint resolution by FTO increases by 63% in 20246 hours ago