Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Workers’ remittances from overseas to Pakistan recorded as US$ 24 billion during the first 8 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 while monthly inflows in February increased to $ 3.12 billion.

“Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 24.0 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 percent during Jul-Feb, FY25 compared to US$ 18.1 billion received during Jul-Feb, FY24,” the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Monday.

Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $ 3.119 billion during February, 2025, depicting an increase of 38.6% as compared to February 2024 and 3.8% growth against January 2025, it stated.

The inflow of workers’ remittances in February 2024 was recorded as $ 2.

25 billion while $ 3.003 billion were sent by overseas workers to Pakistan in January 2025, the SBP data showed.

Remittances’ inflows during February, 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and United States of America ($309.4 million).

The contribution of expatriates in remittances from other GCC countries during February 2025 recorded as $306.6 million, from European Union states $340.3 million, from Australia $67.8 million, Canada $56.4 million, South Africa $30.4 million, Malaysia $12.7 million, Norway $9.8 million, South Korea $9 million, and Japan $ 5 million, the report depicted.