Workers' Remittances Maintain Strong Momentum In Dec

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):The workers' remittances maintained their strong momentum for the seventh consecutive month in December 2020; rising further to $2.4 billion at 16.2 percent growth on a year-on-year basis and 4.2 percent on a month-on-month basis.

On a cumulative basis, workers' remittances reached an unprecedented level of $14.2 billion during the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21--24.9 percent higher than the same period last year. This is the highest half yearly growth since the financial year 2006-07, said SBP release on Friday.

Remittance inflows have been well-diversified.

Most of the inflows during the first half of fiscal year 2020-21 were sourced from Saudi Arabia ($4.0 billion), United Arab Emirates ($3.0 billion), United Kingdom ($1.9 billion) and United States ($1.2 billion).

This strong growth in workers' remittances is attributable to the increased use of formal channels on the back of sustained efforts by the government and SBP to encourage inflows through official channels as well as limited cross-border travel due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with favorable foreign exchange market dynamics.

