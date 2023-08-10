Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $2 Bn Inflow In July

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Workers' remittances record $2 bn inflow in July

Workers' remittances recorded an inflow of US$2 billion during July 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Workers' remittances recorded an inflow of US$2 billion during July 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said.

In terms of growth, during July 2023, remittances decreased by 7.3 percent on a month-on-month basis and of 19.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

This decrease largely reflected the lower number of working days in July as a result of Eid, at 17 working days compared to 22 last month and 18 in July 2021.

Remittances' inflows during July 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($486.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($315.1 million), United Kingdom ($305.7 million) and United States of America ($238.1 million).

