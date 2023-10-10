Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $2.2 Bn Inflow In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.2 billion during September 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 5.3 per cent on month on month basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 6.3 billion has been recorded during the first three months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during September 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($538.2 million), the United Kingdom ($311.1 million), the United Arab Emirates ($400 million) and the United States of America ($263.4 million).

