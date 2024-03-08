Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $2.2 Bn Inflow In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:05 PM

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.2 billion during February 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances decreased by 6.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances decreased by 6.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the remittance increased by 13 per cent.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$18.1 billion has been recorded during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during February 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($539.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($384.7 million), United Kingdom ($346.0 million) and United States of America ($287.4 million).

