Workers' Remittances Record $2.2 Bn Inflow In Feb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.2 billion during February 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said.
In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances decreased by 6.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis.
However, on a year-on-year basis, the remittance increased by 13 per cent.
Workers’ remittances inflow of US$18.1 billion has been recorded during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2023-24.
Remittances inflows during February 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($539.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($384.7 million), United Kingdom ($346.0 million) and United States of America ($287.4 million).
