Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $2.4 Bn Inflow In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Workers' remittances record $2.4 bn inflow in December

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.4 billion during December 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.4 billion during December 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 5.4 per cent on month on month basis and 13.

4 per cent on year on year basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$13.4 billion has been recorded during the first six months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during December 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($577.6 million), United Arab Emirates ($419.2 million), United Kingdom ($368.0 million) and United States of America ($263.9 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investmen ..

Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investment organized

12 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

3 minutes ago
 Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for ..

Blinken tells Abbas US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state

3 minutes ago
 Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Isra ..

Blinken meets Palestinian leader after urging Israel to spare Gaza civilians

3 minutes ago
 Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be anno ..

Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be announced this month

3 minutes ago
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

50 seconds ago
 Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

2 hours ago
 Asian markets drop again as traders steel for infl ..

Asian markets drop again as traders steel for inflation, earnings

51 seconds ago
 Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to s ..

Cubans fear worsening inflation as fuel price to soar 500 percent

53 seconds ago
 Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CP ..

Asian markets drop again as traders prepare for CPI, earnings

56 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business