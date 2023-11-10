Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $2.5 Bn Inflow In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Workers' remittances record $2.5 bn inflow in October

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion during October 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion during October 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 11.5 per cent on month on month basis and 9.

06 per cent on year on year basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 8.8 billion has been recorded during the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during October 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($616.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($473.9 million), United Kingdom ($330.2 million) and United States of America ($283.3 million).

