Open Menu

Workers’ Remittances Record $3.2 Bn Inflow In May 24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 15.3 per cent on month on month basis and 54.2 per cent on year on year basis, said a news release here.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 27.1 billion has been recorded during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2023-24, showing and increase of 7.7 per cent as compared to the same period of last year.

Workers' remittances inflows during May 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$819.3 million), United Arab Emirates (US$668.5 million), United Kingdom (US$473.2 million) and United States of America (US$359.5 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Same United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates May From Billion Million

Recent Stories

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

2 minutes ago
 US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment u ..

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

7 minutes ago
 ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir ma ..

Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor

6 minutes ago
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

3 hours ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

3 hours ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business