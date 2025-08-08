Open Menu

Workers' Remittances Record $3.2b Inflow In July 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Workers' remittances record $3.2b inflow in July 2025

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during July 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during July 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 7.

4 percent on year on year basis.

Remittances inflows during July 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$823.7 million), United Arab Emirates (US$665.2 million), United Kingdom (US$450.4 million) and United States of America (US$269.6 million), SBP added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

5 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 264 points

5 minutes ago
 Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in Octo ..

Regional Transport Ministers’ conference in October, 27 countries invited

5 minutes ago
 DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion

1 hour ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

2 hours ago
 LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance ..

LCCI happy over pro-business amendments to Finance Act 2025

5 minutes ago
Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at As ..

Pakistani students win two golds, one silver at Asian Science Camp 2025; made hi ..

5 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

2 hours ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Iran ties strengthened after President Pe ..

Pakistan-Iran ties strengthened after President Pezeshkian's state visit amidst ..

3 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $3.2b inflow in July 2 ..

Workers' remittances record $3.2b inflow in July 2025

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business