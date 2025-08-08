Workers' remittances record $3.2b inflow in July 2025

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during July 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 7.

4 percent on year on year basis.

Remittances inflows during July 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$823.7 million), United Arab Emirates (US$665.2 million), United Kingdom (US$450.4 million) and United States of America (US$269.6 million), SBP added.