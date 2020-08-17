UrduPoint.com
Workers' Remittances Rise To Record Monthly High In July To $2.76 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):The overseas workers' remittances rose to US$ 2,768.1 million during the month of July 202, which is the highest-ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 36.5 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2020 as compared to the remittances of July 2019 while on month-on-month basis, these increased by 12.2 percent as compared to June 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

"Given the impact of COVID-19 globally, this increase in worker's remittances is encouraging," the statement added.

In July, sizeable amounts of workers' remittances were received from Saudi Arabia (US $ 821.6 million), UAE (US $ 538.2 million), UK (US $ 393.9 million) and USA (US $ 250.6 million).

The growth rate in remittances compared to the same month in the previous year is around twice as high as the Eid-ul-AZha related seasonality typically experienced over the last decade.

Several factors have likely supported the growth in remittances to date, including orderly exchange rate conditions and policy steps taken by the State Bank and the Federal Government under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative, it added.

These steps include reducing the threshold for eligible transactions from USD 200 to USD 100 under the Reimbursement of Telegraphic Transfer (TT) Charges Scheme, an increased push towards adoption of digital channels, and targeted marketing campaigns to promote formal channels for sending remittances.

The statement further added that for improvement of data quality and better capture the source country of the remitter, the compilation methodology for 'country wise' workers' remittances has been strengthened from this month.

Therefore, country-by-country trends would be available on a consistent basis from August 2020 onwards, it said.

Importantly, the new data collection method does not affect the reporting of the level of remittances arriving into Pakistan. Further information on the improvement in the data reporting is available at the following link: http://www.sbp.org.pk/ecodata/Homeremit.pdf and http://www.sbp.org.pk/ecodata/Homeremit.xlsThe revised country shares under the improved data do not necessarily imply that remittances from one country have increased over another, it said adding instead they demonstrate that the source country of remittances was being recorded more accurately now.

