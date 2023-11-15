Workshop on Amazon Training at LCCI

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on IT Infrastructure organised a workshop on 'Amazon Training', attended by a large number of experts and students, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023)

Abdul Wahab, Imad Malik, Saira Ansari, Shakeel Anjum and other experts shared with participants valuable information about how Pakistani manufacturers could sell their products internationally through Amazon. They said that Pakistani products were of high quality and have a high demand in the global market. They said that manufacturers need to be made aware in this regard.

They said that there is a high demand for the products of other countries, while Pakistani manufacturers are unable to introduce their products due to lack of awareness. They said that neighbouring countries are earning immense foreign exchange by supporting local products. They said that people did not know where to start a business through Amazon, but everyone got information from this workshop. They said that in the virtual world it does not matter in which region one is sitting and how the products can be sold in other regions.