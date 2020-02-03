UrduPoint.com
Workshop On 'Consumer Psychology And Conflict Management' For SMEs, Corporate Sector

Mon 03rd February 2020

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has launched a move to equip SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and corporate sector with the skill of 'Consumer Psychology and Conflict Management' by holding a one-day Workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has launched a move to equip SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and corporate sector with the skill of 'Consumer Psychology and Conflict Management' by holding a one-day Workshop.

PCJCCI is organizing this activity in collaboration with Featured Training and Advisory Consultants (FTAC) with a motto 'Together let's achieve it' tomorrow (Tuesday). PCJCCI Standing Committee on Skill Development Chairman Dr. Iqbal Qureshi was also present.

At a joint coordination meeting here at the joint chamber on Monday, the PCJCCI President Zarak Khan said that the workshop would prove to be a trans formative tool for entrepreneurial thinkers for initiating new ventures and also developing the older ones. Since the world has evolved with the growing technology and globalization, the consumer behavior has also been shifted towards complex paradigms, he observed, asserting, "This is crucial to understand the mental psyche of your customer in order to make your business successful." He expressed the resolve to promote entrepreneurship's modern techniques in collaboration with national and international business development organizations.

FTAC Chief Executive Officer Ms. Maryam Zafar said that FTAC was committed to increase gender diversity in the corporate and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan through women empowerment.

"Psychological aspects of business for successful marketing plays a vital role in making the youth self-reliant and self-sufficient. In this workshop, we will be discussing the consumer psychology and also how to cope with the conflicts that arise in your business," she mentioned.

She added that ground of judgment was not only the quality of a product,but the game had grown beyond the conventional ideas and was involving social sciences. "We will be highlighting the ways to know your customer and his behavior skillfully. Our aim is to provide accurate information regarding consumer psychology and different types of conflict, how to cope with such conflicts to SMEs as well as corporate sector," she vowed.

FTAC Co-Founder Aftab Azeem said that now-a-days people were more interested in interaction and asking questions, and they were keen to get their questions answered in the most obsequious way.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said that Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and FTAC had joined hands to conduct such sessions and workshops to spread awareness among the business community and young entrepreneurs to add more value to their skill for self-sustenance.

Joint chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif ,Saad Saeed, a young business analyst and behavioral expert also addressed the meeting.

