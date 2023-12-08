Workshop on Prevention of Infectious, Deadly Epedemic Diseases in Animals held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A one-day workshop on the 'Prevention of Infectious and Deadly Epidemic Diseases of Animals through Vaccines' was organized here Friday under the auspices of Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with renowned pharmaceutical company Dollvet, Turkey and Orion Group. MD of Dellvet Company Dr. Huseyin Zengin and other relevant officers participated in workshop.

On this occasion, Director General Livestock Dr. Alam Zeib Mohmand, in his speech, thanked the workshop organizers, especially the MD of Dellvet Company and said that due to climate change, the economic losses caused by animal diseases in recent years had increased nationally and internationally. They are having a negative impact on the international economy, he said and added that these diseases could be controlled by the use of local and limited scale vaccines in Pakistan and with the cooperation of international companies and institutions.

Yasir Wazir, manager of Dallvet Company, highlighted the 07 different types of vaccines developed by his company and said that in 2012, LSD occurred in an epidemic form in Turkey for the first time and vaccine developed to treat it. During the year 2021-22, LS epidemic in Pakistan proved to be helpful in curing the disease.

Director Livestock Department, Dr.

Asad Ali Shah, while talking about the diseases that cross international borders and their possible impact on Pakistan, said that three butter diseases including foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) had been detected in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lumpy Disease (LSD) were proving to be very detrimental to the local economy and landowners. However, the timely planning of the Livestock Department and the cooperation of various international organizations including FAO, USAID, ARPIAH, Russia and Dollvet have significantly reduced the incidence of diseases and potential losses.

Asif Awan, President of Livestock Welfare Association lauded the efforts of Livestock Department and said that there was a need to set up a local plant with the help of international companies for timely availability of vaccines and supply at low cost. In the workshop, Director Livestock Dr. Sir Buland Khan thanked the representatives of Turkish company and other guests and emphasized to further increase mutual cooperation.

Earlier, Director General Research Dr. Ejaz Ali and MD of Turkey Company Dr. Huseyin Zengin also inspected the vaccine manufacturing laboratories in the Livestock Research department.

Traditional shawls, Chitrali caps and commemorative shields were also presented to the representatives of Turkey Company.