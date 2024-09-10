Workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A four-day international training workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation was inaugurated here on Tuesday with an objective to equip marketing professionals with effective digital marketing strategies to drive business growth.

The workshop, which was inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Muhammad Asad islam Mahni, has been jointly organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and the Asian Productivity Organization (APO).

It is pertinent to mention here that the workshop brings together 28 participants from APO member countries Pakistan, Mongolia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Turkey to share expertise and foster collaboration in addressing emerging marketing challenges.

The Primary aim of the workshop is to empower marketing professionals to craft and implement effective digital marketing strategies that drive business growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Islam Mahni expressed his gratitude for both the APO and NPO for addressing this timely and critical topic and commended their significant contributions to the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

He emphasized that it was time to renew our commitment to achieving APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific.

He underscored the importance of APO-NPO collaboration in developing solutions to address the evolving marketing challenges in the digital transformation era, adding the workshop marks a significant step forward in bolstering the region's digital transformation capabilities.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry extended his appreciation to the Additional Secretary, the APO Program Officer, and the distinguished international resource speakers.

He also welcomed the international and local participants, noting that Pakistan is already on the path to digital transformation. He further briefed the audience on the NPO’s key initiatives, including the National Productivity Master Plan and the Productivity Measurement System.

The Master Plan will offer a strategic framework to boost productivity across Pakistan, while the Measurement System will facilitate productivity-linked wages—an essential step towards improving work efficiency and outcomes.

The CEO further elaborated that renowned experts from Malaysia and Pakistan will guide participants on the latest trends, tools, and best practices in strategic digital marketing.

Topics will include digital marketing strategies, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric approaches, ensuring that the workshop provides a comprehensive learning experience.

“The workshop will provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking among marketing professionals across the region. We remain committed to supporting productivity growth and competitiveness in member countries through initiatives like this,” remarked Program Officer APO Dong Jin Lee.

The participants have expressed their enthusiasm for the workshop, anticipating engaging sessions and practical insights they can apply within their respective organizations.