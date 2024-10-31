Workshop On Workplace Environment Management In Surgical Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Pakistan, in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), Tokyo (Japan) announced on Thursday successful completion of a project, focused on development of APO’s demonstration units, aimed at enhancing workplace environment management through lean manufacturing practices in Pakistan's surgical instruments industry.
A workshop was held here at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), which brought together the industry stakeholders, experts, and practitioners to share insights and strategies for implementing lean manufacturing techniques that prioritise workplace environment management. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest methodologies, best practices, and tools to improve efficiency and sustainability within their operations.
Chaiman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq, while speaking on the occasion, said enhancing workplace environment management through lean manufacturing is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the surgical instruments industry in Pakistan”.
He said "This workshop has equipped participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive positive change within their organizations."
APO Experts from Japan and 5 surgical demo companies under SIMAP while sharing experiences and case studies demonstrating the successful implementation of lean practices in workplace environment management expressed their satisfaction to report that they have made significant strides.
Over the course of this project these companies successfully demonstrated enhanced workplace efficiency by applying lean methodologies, streamlining their processes, resulting in increased productivity across various operations. Implementing practices that have led to a remarkable decrease in both material and time wastage, significantly lowering operational costs, fostering a safer and more engaging workplace, contributing to employee morale and satisfaction, they added.
These achievements are not merely numbers; they represent the dedication and hard work of everyone involved—workers, management, and esteemed partners.
