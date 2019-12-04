World Bank Advises Russia to Step Up Environmental Policies for Economic Benefit - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The World Bank has recommended that Russia adopt more environmentally conscious policies and diversify its income away from hydrocarbons in order to mitigate the economic risks inherent in the fossil fuel industry and to remain in lockstep with global trends, a report on the country's economy published Wednesday found.

"Rebalancing the portfolio and mitigating the risks of stranded assets [stranded assets: sunk costs into building long-term fuel extraction infrastructure made obsolete by market factors] will require Russia to diversify its wealth portfolio away from its fossil fuel sector and towards other productive capital. This will involve, in the short-term, lowering the environmental footprint of heavy and polluting industries through adopting modern environmental management systems," the annual report read.

The development institution advised that Russia adopt a carbon tax and direct recuperated income to low-income and vulnerable sectors of society to thereby combat the growing global issue of rampant inequality.

At the same time, the report emphasized that Russian authorities must divert "non-transparent subsidies" away from producers and consumers with a high carbon output as that may skew incentives away from sustainable economic development.

The report went on to state that Russia can do more to keep up with international environmental policies which can facilitate deeper integration with the global economy since more technology and economic goods and services are geared towards sustainability and efficiency.

The report applauded Russia's recent ratification of the Paris Agreement.