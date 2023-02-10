UrduPoint.com

World Bank Announces $1.78Bln In Assistance For Turkey After Devastating Earthquakes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 07:17 PM

World Bank Announces $1.78Bln in Assistance for Turkey After Devastating Earthquakes

The World Bank has announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help the country recover from the recent devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, according to a statement released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The World Bank has announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help the country recover from the recent devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, according to a statement released on Thursday.

"The World Bank announced today $1.78 billion in assistance to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southeastern Turkey," the statement said.

The World Bank will also start a rapid damage assessment to identify specific areas where it can support Turkey's reconstruction efforts going forward, the statement said.

Immediate assistance totaling $780 million will be offered to Turkey through the Contingent Emergency Response Components and an additional $1 billion is being prepared to support those affected by the earthquake, the statement said.

"On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria for the great loss you have suffered as a result of the devastating earthquakes," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in the statement.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes and ongoing aftershocks in Turkey has exceeded 17,000 and the number of injured has risen above 71,000, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake World Bank Syria Turkey David From Billion Million

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

20 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

22 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

22 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.