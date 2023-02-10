World Bank Announces $1.78Bln in Assistance for Turkey After Devastating Earthquakes

The World Bank has announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help the country recover from the recent devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, according to a statement released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The World Bank has announced $1.7 billion in new assistance for Turkey to help the country recover from the recent devastating earthquakes and aftershocks, according to a statement released on Thursday.

"The World Bank announced today $1.78 billion in assistance to help relief and recovery efforts following devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey that have already resulted in massive loss of life, injuries, and very significant damages in and around southeastern Turkey," the statement said.

The World Bank will also start a rapid damage assessment to identify specific areas where it can support Turkey's reconstruction efforts going forward, the statement said.

Immediate assistance totaling $780 million will be offered to Turkey through the Contingent Emergency Response Components and an additional $1 billion is being prepared to support those affected by the earthquake, the statement said.

"On behalf of the World Bank Group, we express our deepest condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria for the great loss you have suffered as a result of the devastating earthquakes," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in the statement.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes and ongoing aftershocks in Turkey has exceeded 17,000 and the number of injured has risen above 71,000, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.