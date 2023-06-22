Open Menu

World Bank Announces Additional $1.75Bln In Aid For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:36 PM

World Bank Announces Additional $1.75Bln in Aid for Ukraine

The World Bank announced Wednesday $1.75 billion in additional financial aid for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The World Bank announced Wednesday $1.75 billion in additional financial aid for Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group announced today $1.75 billion in additional support for Ukraine. The financing is composed of a $500 million World Bank loan guaranteed by the United Kingdom, a $1.25 billion grant from the United States, and a $15 million grant from the Government of Finland," the Bank said in a press release on the website.

The Bank added that the new support package was a part of the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) Project, aimed at helping Kiev sustain critical service delivery capacity and core government functions at multiple levels, including healthcare, education, payment of pensions, social assistance programs, and wages for employees.

"This steady international support is essential to helping Ukraine meet its staggering financing needs in 2023 ... Together with our partners, we will continue to stand by the Ukrainian people, supporting them with all our financial instruments and advice," World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde was quoted as saying.

The Bank's total aid to Ukraine has now approached nearly $35 billion in emergency financing, the release said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Ukraine Education Bank Kiev United Kingdom United States Finland All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

13 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitmen ..

Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Political Dialogue ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete installing air co ..

Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

18 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

18 minutes ago
Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

18 minutes ago
 Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Expl ..

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

18 minutes ago
 Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

43 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business