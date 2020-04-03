UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Approves $100 Mln In Fast-Track COVID-19 Assistance To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:26 PM

World Bank Approves $100 Mln in Fast-Track COVID-19 Assistance to Afghanistan

The World Bank said on Friday it had approved an over $100 million worth of fast financing for Afghanistan to help the country fight the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The World Bank said on Friday it had approved an over $100 million worth of fast financing for Afghanistan to help the country fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved a $100.4 million grant for the Afghanistan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Afghanistan take effective action to respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen its public health preparedness," the organization said in a press release.

According to the text, the aid will cover all of Afghanistan's 34 provinces to be used for tackling the spread of the virus and enhancing response capacity in terms of treating the infected, as well as addressing "significant negative externalities expected in the event of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, including comprehensive health awareness and behavior change campaigns.

"

The money will come from a grant financed by the International Development Association, the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest countries, in the amount of $100.4 million, of which $19.4 million will be provided from the World Bank's COVID-19 Fast-Track Facility.

There have been 273 COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan, including six fatalities, as of Friday, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

The World Bank Group has announced a $14 billion fund of fast-track assistance for developing countries to help them fight the COVID-19 outbreak through immediate financing, policy advice and technical assistance for tacking the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Bank Money National University Event All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs750 denomination prize bonds draw to be held in ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderaba ..

4 minutes ago

121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical ..

4 minutes ago

24 patients of COVID-19 confirmed in Hazara

4 minutes ago

Industrialists reject KE's average proposed bills

4 minutes ago

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.