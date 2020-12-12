UrduPoint.com
World Bank Approves $300 Mln Loan To Ukraine To Stem COVID-19-Related Poverty

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:31 PM

The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan to Ukraine to prevent roughly one million Ukrainians from falling into poverty amid the COVID-19 crisis, the bank said late on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan to Ukraine to prevent roughly one million Ukrainians from falling into poverty amid the COVID-19 crisis, the bank said late on Friday.

Back in June, the World Bank provided a $350 million loan to Ukraine to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the country's economy.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today a loan to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million for the Second Additional Financing for COVID-19 Response under the Social Safety Nets Modernization Project. This additional financing will help strengthen Ukraine's Guaranteed Minimum Income Program (GMI) to prevent around 1 million Ukrainians from falling into poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the bank's statement said.

According to the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic's negative influence on the Ukrainian economy may result in a 4 percent increase in poverty, with the country's poverty level reaching 23 per cent by 2021.

"World Bank projections show that, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, poverty in Ukraine could increase by four percent, reaching around 23 percent by the end of 2020.

The new funds will help finance Ukraine's COVID-19 social protection emergency response by introducing fast cash transfers to individuals and households who have lost their jobs or income sources because of the pandemic," the bank said.

The World Bank regional director for Eastern Europe, Arup Banerji, stressed that the funds allocated by the bank would improve life standards of roughly one million Ukrainians affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The social protection measures to be supported by the new loan would help the Government of Ukraine to finance social programs aiming to prevent around one million Ukrainians from falling into poverty," Banerji said.

The World Bank added that in 2020 it had allocated $750 billion to reduce poverty in Ukraine amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Back in May, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine expected to receive up to $1 billion from the World Bank in 2020.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Ukraine has confirmed 13,893 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 895,620.

