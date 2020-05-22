UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Approves $98Mln Package For Belarus' COVID-19 Response

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:51 PM

World Bank Approves $98Mln Package for Belarus' COVID-19 Response

The World Bank said on Friday that it had green-lighted 90 million euros ($98 million) aid package to prop up Belarus' health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The World Bank said on Friday that it had green-lighted 90 million euros ($98 million) aid package to prop up Belarus' health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In early May, the country's First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said that Minsk expected to get 90 million euros from the financial institution soon to support the health care system. The World Bank is currently financing nine projects worth $942 million in Belarus.

"The World Bank has approved a ��90 million package to help Belarus take effective and timely action to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening the country's national healthcare system," the institution said in a statement.

The aid, according to the bank, would address the health sector's "immediate needs for medical equipment, supplies, and training to treat severe cases of COVID-19, including through provision of modern ventilators, pain medication, and antibiotics, as well as personal protective equipment for health workers.

"

In addition, the project will strengthen public health laboratories and finance awareness campaign on social distancing and hygiene measures.

The World Bank country manager, Alex Kremer, stressed that all these measures would have the most effect when combined with social distancing, such as canceling large gatherings, reducing physical presence in workplaces and educational facilities, as well as limiting non-essential movements.

Belarus has refrained from introducing economic lockdown or movement restrictions. As of Friday, the country updated its COVID-19 tally to 34,303 cases. For more than two weeks, daily increase has been over 900 cases. A total of 190 people have died since the start of the epidemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bank Died Bank Minsk Belarus May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

2 minutes ago

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

11 minutes ago

Youth killed over petty issue in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Armenia's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 6,000 Amid Eas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.