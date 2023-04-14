World Bank Capabilities to Finance Ukraine Program With Loans Nearly Exhausted - Marshavin

The World Bank's capabilities to finance the Ukrainian program with loans in the upcoming months are almost exhausted, , World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's capabilities to finance the Ukrainian program with loans in the upcoming months are almost exhausted, , World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"The Bank's capabilities in the coming months to finance the Ukrainian program with credit funds are nearly exhausted," Marshavin said. "At the same time, the Bank will continue to participate in providing assistance to the country, acting mainly as an intermediary and coordinator of international financial assistance provided mainly by Western donors.

Marshavin noted that Currently, donor funds account for almost 80% of all financial assistance to Ukraine from the WBG.

"Such funds in the coming months will be used to finance the restoration of infrastructure, support for healthcare, as well as the payment of wages to public sector workers," he said. "At the same time, the Bank carefully monitors that such funds are not used to finance military spending."

All assessments expressed are the personal opinion of Roman Marshavin and do not reflect the position of the World Bank Group.