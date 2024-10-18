Open Menu

World Bank Chief Says Lender's Climate Goals Likely Safe Under Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 07:06 PM

World Bank chief says lender's climate goals likely safe under Trump

The World Bank's climate policies are an example of "development done smart," and are unlikely to be scaled back regardless of who wins November's US presidential election, the head of the development lender told AFP

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The World Bank's climate policies are an example of "development done smart," and are unlikely to be scaled back regardless of who wins November's US presidential election, the head of the development lender told AFP.

The World Bank recently committed to increasing its climate financing from 35 percent of total lending to 45 percent for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, with the money split between climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The bank almost reached the 45 percent target last year, and is on track to beat it this year, World Bank President Ajay Banga said in an interview Thursday ahead of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington next week.

"But what's inside the 45 is very important," he said, calling climate change adaptation policies like building climate-resilient infrastructure "development done smart."

Former Republican president Donald Trump, who is running against Democrat Kamala Harris in November's US presidential election, has repeatedly dismissed the threat posed by climate change, and has said he would look to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement once again if he wins.

In response to a question about Trump, Banga said it was unlikely that a future administration would look to roll back the World Bank's current climate targets.

"I don't see any administration saying you shouldn't paint a school roof white to reduce the temperature inside, or you shouldn't build a hospital or a school that can withstand a heavy climate event," he said.

On the question of renewable energy, Banga argued that connection to the grid was ultimately good for the United States.

"(If) Africa gets 300 million people connected to electricity... whose products will they buy? Which technology will they use?" he said.

"Where will economic growth indirectly come to? It will come to the countries in Europe, in America, in India, in a Brazil, that are capable of helping these countries," he added.

"We're kind of in this together, and most administrations will see it that way."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election India Africa IMF World Bank Technology Electricity Europe Washington Trump Bank Split Paris Brazil United States Money June November Event From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for ci ..

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

3 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli K ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..

20 minutes ago
 CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows ti ..

CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion

20 minutes ago
 NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP t ..

NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..

20 minutes ago
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market

20 minutes ago
 Global stock markets rise on China hopes

Global stock markets rise on China hopes

17 minutes ago
 Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 partic ..

Gamer LUMS Cup 2024 concludes with over 300 participants

17 minutes ago
 Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceu ..

Khushal Khan Khattak University, Stanley Pharmaceutical sign MoU

17 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at K ..

Regional Ombudsman Office holds open katchery at Khanpur

17 minutes ago
 SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP bu ..

SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business