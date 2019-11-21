UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Chief Tells China It Needs 'vital' Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:39 PM

World Bank chief tells China it needs 'vital' reforms

World Bank chief David Malpass urged China on Thursday to further open up its economy and reduce state subsidies, echoing key demands made by the United States in protracted trade war negotiations

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):World Bank chief David Malpass urged China on Thursday to further open up its economy and reduce state subsidies, echoing key demands made by the United States in protracted trade war negotiations.

Malpass made the remarks after a roundtable meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and the heads of other global institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.

"I encouraged new reforms and liberalisation," he said.

Beijing is struggling to kickstart the economy, which expanded at its slowest pace for nearly three decades in the third quarter amid cooling global demand for its exports and a looming debt crisis at home.

Malpass said Beijing must resolve bilateral trade disputes and improve transparency in lending to avoid a sharp downturn on growth over the coming decades.

"China could improve the rule of law, allow the market to play a more decisive role in allocating resources including debt and investment, reduce subsidies for state-owned enterprises... and remove barriers to competition," he said.

"It is hard to achieve but it is vital for reducing any inequality and building higher living standard," Malpass said.

State-owned behemoths dominate lucrative sectors of China's economy -- including energy, aviation and telecommunications -- where access to private players is restricted.

China's trade partners have also long complained about the lack of an equal playing field and theft of intellectual property.

The country's rubber-stamp parliament in March passed a foreign investment law that promises to address these issues, but local governments are still working on detailed rules needed to implement it.

Li said both domestic and foreign companies registered in China will be treated equally.

"They will have equal access to investment opportunities, equitable access to resources, legal protection in accordance with the law," he said.

Beijing has also announced a timetable to open up its financial sector to foreign investors next year, as it attempts to woo outside capital to shore up an economy battered by the trade war with the United States.

China and the US have slapped tariffs on over $360 billion worth of goods in two-way trade.

Negotiators from both sides have been working towards a partial deal, but US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Beijing has not made sufficient concessions, making him reluctant to conclude a bargain.

Economic data shows the uncertainty created by the trade spat between the world's two biggest economies is undermining global growth.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that implementing all the announced tariffs would cut $700 billion out of the world economy next year.

"What should be our priorities? First, to move from trade truce to trade peace," she said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank Exports China Parliament Trump Beijing David United States March Market All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ECP accepts opposition parties’ plea for daily b ..

8 minutes ago

OIC member states finalize country project for str ..

2 minutes ago

Around 55% of All Hacker Attacks on Russia Come Fr ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l Criminal Court Should Review Cases of Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Chinese National Parks Agree to Cooperate ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Two New Cases Over Embe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.