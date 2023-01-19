UrduPoint.com

World Bank Contradicts Reports Of Delaying Loans For Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 05:22 PM

World Bank contradicts reports of delaying loans for Pakistan

The World Bank on Thursday termed reports in some sections of media claiming delay in approving loan for Pakistan as "unfounded" and baseless saying that it was not delaying approval of any loan for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):The World Bank on Thursday termed reports in some sections of media claiming delay in approving loan for Pakistan as "unfounded" and baseless saying that it was not delaying approval of any loan for the country.

"The press reports that refer to a World Bank decision to delay approval of potential Bank operations in Pakistan are unfounded", Country Director of the World Bank for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, reports in some sections of media had claimed that the Washington-based lender had delayed the approval of two loans for Pakistan worth $1.

1 billion until the next fiscal year for some pending steps on the country's energy debt and tariffs.

However, Behassine made it clear that all the dates for approval of loans were already scheduled.

"The tentative Board approval dates of all of our proposed operations, as well as their amounts, are indicative, and the World Bank decides on the timing for sharing project proposals for Board consideration following due process and based on the proposed projects' readiness", the WB Country Director added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World Bank Twitter Bank Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cos ..

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

13 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

25 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Wome ..

UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Womenâ€™s Continental Team

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Belgian FM discuss bilateral, global matt ..

Bilawal, Belgian FM discuss bilateral, global matters

2 minutes ago
 TLP to hold sit in outside Election Commission off ..

TLP to hold sit in outside Election Commission office on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Geographies of vulnerability 'caught in recovery t ..

Geographies of vulnerability 'caught in recovery trap', says Sherry Rehman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.